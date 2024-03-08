Lok Sabha Elections: Reluctance Among Siddaramaiah's Cabinet As Ministers Propose Relatives' Names for LS Polls

Keeping winnability in mind Congress may give one or two tickets to candidates from Minorities, especially Muslims. It is to be noted that in the 2023 Assembly polls, Congress received overwhelming support from the minorities. As per sources, the Bangalore Central Constituency’s ticket this time also might go to a minority candidate like in 2019 Congress fielded a minority candidate on the same seat. Similarly, Haveri's seat may also get a minority candidate or a Kuruba contender.

According to Congress, it will depend on who gets the Davangere ticket. If a Lingayat is fielded in Davangere then a Kurba will be considered in Haveri. In Davangere there is a fight between a Lingayat, Mines, and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun’s wife Prabha Mallikarjun, and GB Vinaykumar a Kurba.Congress minority leaders have asked for at least three Lok Sabha tickets this time. In the 2023 Assembly polls, among 15 tickets given by Congress to Muslims, 9 of them won.

Several ministers in Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet have shown reluctance to contest the Lok Sabha polls and given a challenge to the party. Ministers like HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, KH Muniyappa, B. Nagendra, Krishna Byre Gowda, Eshwar Khandre, and HK Patil are hesitant to contest the parliamentary polls. Instead of yielding to directives from party national president Mallikarjun Kharge to contest, these ministers have proposed names of their relatives as potential candidates. However, the party leadership is not ready for the idea of fielding family members. Like in Kolar, the ticket choice is between Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa and his son-in-law. It is important to mention that the Central Election Committee is expected to finalize candidates for 12-14 seats in the state of K’taka in a day or two.