Lok Sabha passes appropriation bill

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill, 2022 authorising payments from the Consolidated Fund of India after demands for grants being guillotined for several ministries.

The House had earlier discussed and approved demands for grants for 2022-23 for railways, road transport and highways, civil aviation, commerce and industry and port, shipping and waterways.

The Appropriation Bill, 2022 was moved for passage by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The House earlier discussed the demands for grants for port, shipping and waterways ministry.

In his reply, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal talked of the initiatives of the government to modernise ports and develop inland waterways. He said the initiatives of the government have led to improvement in ease of doing business rankings.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor