Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi
By ANI | Published: March 30, 2022 09:27 PM2022-03-30T21:27:15+5:302022-03-30T21:35:07+5:30
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the House after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.
He rejected opposition allegations that the BJP-led government had brought the bill as it was "scared" of municipal polls in the national capital.
The bill seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.
( With inputs from ANI )
