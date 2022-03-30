Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi

By ANI | Published: March 30, 2022 09:27 PM2022-03-30T21:27:15+5:302022-03-30T21:35:07+5:30

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity.

Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi | Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi

Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi

Next

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the House after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He rejected opposition allegations that the BJP-led government had brought the bill as it was "scared" of municipal polls in the national capital.

The bill seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Delhi municipal corporationDelhi municipal corporationhouseAmit ShahUttar pradesh assembly electionsBharatiya janata party mlaNational executive of rashtriya swayamsevak sanghAssam pradesh bharatiya janata party