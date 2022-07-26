Lok Sabha passes Family Court Amendment Bill

New Delhi, July 26 The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Family Court Amendment Bill.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 18, 2022. It allows state governments to establish Family Courts, and the Central government is empowered to notify dates for the Act to come into force in different states.

Speaking in the Parliament, Law Minister Kiren Rijuju has expressed concern over the pendency of cases which are reaching 5 crore despite fast disposal of cases.

He said the rate of disposal is also high but the cases are being filed as well.

The Minister also that the government does not interfere in the appointment of judges but it can't appoint anyone as it has also the process of due diligence and the government has every right to do that.

The Bill seeks to extend retrospectively the Act to the state of Himachal Pradesh, with effect from February 15, 2019, and to the state of Nagaland, with effect from September 12, 2008.

The establishment of Family Courts in both the states will be retrospectively valid from these dates. All actions taken under the Act in both the states, including the appointment of judges, and orders and judgments passed by the Family Courts, will also be deemed to be valid from these dates retrospectively.

