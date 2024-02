Lokesh pada yatra will instil confidence among youth, says TDP

Amaravati, Jan 19 Former Finance minister and TDP politburo member, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Thursday expressed confidence that the upcoming pada yatra of the TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, 'Yuva Galam' will certainly instill confidence among the youth in the state.

Calling upon the people to actively take part in the pada yatra, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, said that the 4000-km-long pada yatra which is beginning on January 27 will continue for 400 days.

The TDP senior leader is confident that the 'Yuva Galam' will end the atrocious rule of the YSRCP and will certainly create history in the State.

"I am sure that the pada yatra will play a major role in bringing back the TDP to power," Yanamala said, adding that all the sections of people in the state suffered heavily in the past three years during the YSRCP regime. The youth have no employment opportunities in the state throwing their future into oblivion and the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who assured the unemployed a perfect job calendar while in Opposition, totally forgot his promise after coming to power, he said.

Even the unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month extended during the TDP regime is also withdrawn deliberately as a vengeful attitude, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu observed. Against this backdrop, the 'Yuva Galam' pada yatra will certainly bring back self-confidence among the youth and bring political awareness among them, he added.

The farmers too are unhappy as they are not getting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the farm products and not even a single industry was set up in the past three-and-half years in the state, Yanamala remarked. Besides, those who have already set up their units in the State during the TDP rule, were chased out of the state by imposing 'J' tax on them, he noted.

The lifeline of the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Polavaram project, is deliberately neglected while the future of the capital, the Amaravathi, is now a big question, he said. There is absolutely no development in the State while North Andhra is being subjected to encroachments, the TDP politburo member said.

The law and order is a total failure following which there is no security for women in the State and the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, the former finance minister said adding that the pada yatra of Lokesh will certainly bring back confidence among all sections of people.

There is a tremendous response from the public on the pada yatra soon after Lokesh announced his programme, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said and called upon all sections to actively take part in the pada yatra and make a resounding success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor