Loss of lives in tragic plane crash in Nepal extremely unfortunate: Scindia

New Delhi, Jan 15 After a plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia expressed deep concern and grief over the unfortunate incident.

The Minister tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti".

At least 30 people died when the passenger plane crashed in the Pokhara region of Nepal's Kaski district.

Chief District Officer Tek Bahadur K.C. confirmed that bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far.

The aircraft was proceeding towards Pokhara from Kathmandu.

