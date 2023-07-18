"Lost a humble soul": PM Modi condoles ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mourned the demise of Congress veteran and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and described him “a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service”. Chandy died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79.

In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted. The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away", he wrote without elaborating.Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.