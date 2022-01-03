Low-cost carriers in S.Korea reschedule int'l flights

Seoul, Jan 3 South Korea's low-cost carriers on Monday announced that they have delayed or reduced their flights on international routes due to the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Air Seoul Inc., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., has delayed its planned flights to Guam from January 29 to March 27, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Air Seoul has offered one flight a week, respectively, on the routes from Incheon to Qingdao and Yantai in China since the summer of 2020 to meet business travel demands.

Jeju Air Co., the country's biggest low-cost carrier, said it will continue to provide two flights a week on the Incheon-Guam route until February 26.

It had originally planned to provide four flights a week on the route from January 27.

It also plans to operate flights on the Busan-Saipan route until January 12, though the route resumed services on December 29, 2021.

T'way Air Co. has provided two flights a week on the Incheon-Saipan route but decided to suspend them until January 28.

South Korea has two full-service carriers Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. and 10 LCCs, including Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Eastar Jet Co., Fly Gangwon, Air Premia Co. and Air Incheon Co.

Air Incheon is a cargo-focused carrier, and the nine other low-cost ones are passenger carriers.

