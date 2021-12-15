LS adjourned for the day amid oppn demand to sack MoS Ajay Mishra

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid Opposition ruckus demanding sacking of the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni after the Uttar Pradesh SIT report called the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as "pre-planned conspiracy".

Soon after the house reassembled at 2 p.m. after the first adjournment, opposition members stormed into the well and started sloganeering and displayed placards related to the Lakhimapur Kheri incident.

The Chair announced that the house will take up discussion on price rise under rule 193.

The Chair also tried to pacify the agitating members to maintain order so that discussion on price rise may take place but the opposition bench was not ready to listen and kept on shouting slogans in high pitched voice.

Then the chair adjourned the house for the day.

Earlier in the day, when the Lok Sabha assembled at 11 a.m., the opposition bench stood up at their seats and raised slogans demanding to sack Minister Mishra. And some of them came into the well of the house.

Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify them saying that let the Question Hour run and after that they may raise their issue.

He also said that he has not rejected the adjournment motions given by some members, so let the Question Hour proceedings be completed and then they would also be heard.

"The Question Hour should not be disturbed at all. I will give you a chance to raise your issue once this is finished", Birla said and urged the protesting members to go back to their seats.

Amid the din, the Speaker initiated the Question Hour but due to continuous uproar in the house, the Speaker adjourned it till 2 p.m.

