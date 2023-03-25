Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah visits 'Aanchalkund Dham' main centre of folk faith in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the 'Aanchalkund Dham', the main centre of folk faith in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

"It is believed that the unbroken dhuni here has been burning for 200 years. Today, having darshan of Dadaji Dhuniwale here, wished for the progress and progress of the country and the state," tweeted Shah.

He also visited the Potakpalli Forward Operating Base in front of Sukma in Chhattisgarh where he met CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police personnel.

"Security forces have now succeeded in penetrating deep into this stronghold of Naxalites and making this place safe. The Modi government is determined to root out Naxalism," tweeted Shah.

"Whenever I spend time among the brave soldiers of the country, I feel a sense of pride along with joy. Considering the country as their everything, these soldiers are engaged in its protection day and night with indomitable courage," read his tweet.

Shah also met the children in a school in the Naxal stronghold Potkapally. In another tweet, he said the union government under PM Modi was making the future of the children bright by providing education, health and development here.

"Meeting the children in a school in Naxal stronghold Potkapally and seeing their happiness and talking to the people gave great relief to my heart. Naxalism has darkened the future of lakhs of children. Today, the Modi government is making the future of the children bright by providing education, health and development here," tweeted Shah.

Addressing the Mahavijay Udghosh public meeting in Chhindwara earlier on Saturday, he said under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine government of Madhya Pradesh was progressing at double speed.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, the double-engine government of Madhya Pradesh is developing at double the speed. Poor-welfare policies are bringing massive changes in the lives of tribals, Dalits, backward and poor and this is the identity of BJP governments," Shah tweeted.

According to sources, the BJP is trying to curry favour with voters in the tribal-dominated Chhindwara district with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

