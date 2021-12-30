Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra argue over the rule book, after the arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj

After the arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra took a dig at the action of the Madhya Pradesh police, he said The Chhattisgarh government could have summoned him or could have called him by serving a notice."

He further added that "The DGP of Madhya Pradesh has been asked to immediately speak to the DGP of Chhattisgarh and register a protest for not informing MP police. MP DGP has also been asked to seek clarification over violation of inter-state protocol."

While on the same chief minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned Mishra’s comments, he said “Narottam Mishra should say whether he is happy or sad about the arrest of the person who derogated Mahatma Gandhi? No rules have been violated and the arrest made by Chhattisgarh police is as per procedures."

He also added that the Kalicharan Maharaj's family and lawyer was also been informed about his arrest by the police. “He will be presented before the court within 24 hours time,” he added.

Chattisgarh Raipur Police has arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for making controversial and offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad'.After Kalicharan Maharaj's offensive remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, a wave of anger had erupted across the country.

Meanwhile, Raipur police in Chhattisgarh arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh and arrested him. A two-day 'Dharam Sansad' was held in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Many saints including Swami Paramatmanand, Saint Rampriya Das, Saint Triveni Das, Mahant Ramdas of Hanuman Gadhi Ayodhya, Sadhvi Vibha Devi, Swami Prabodhanand of Old Akhada, and Kalicharan of Akola were present at the 'Dharam Sansad'.

There, Kalicharan Maharaj had hurled insults at Mahatma Gandhi. This time he used such low-quality words. This statement of Kalicharan Maharaja had sparked controversy. Kalicharan Maharaj not only abused Gandhiji but also thanked Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhiji. His actions were much appreciated.

After that, a case was filed against Kalicharan Maharaj. The police had registered a case against him at Tikrapara police station under sections 294 and 505 (2) of the Penal Code. Former Raipur mayor and chairman Pramod Dubey had filed a case against Kalicharan.