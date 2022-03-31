Madras HC quashes govt order suspending doctor with ABVP link

Chennai, March 31 The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the Tamil Nadu government order suspending noted Oncologist Dr Subbiah Subramanian for his alleged connection with the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), the student wing of the Rss (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

Dr Subbiah Subramanian was the ABVP national president and was working in Tamil Nadu health services as Oncologist at Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai.

Justice D. Krishna Kumar of the Madras High Court gave the verdict on a petition filed by Dr Subbiah, setting aside the order of the Tamil Nadu health department suspending him from the service citing reasons that he violated the service rules applicable to government servants.

The judge also directed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct disciplinary proceedings against him in twelve weeks.

Dr Subbiah who was the head of the Oncology department of Kilpauk medical college was suspended by the Director of Medical Education (DME) and later the health secretary had issued orders ratifying the action.

The government health department took the action against Dr Subbiah after he met ABVP leaders who were jailed for protesting near the official residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin at Chittaranjan Salai in Alwarpet breaking the security ring.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General, R. Shanmughasundaram in his contention said that ABVP is a political outfit and that Dr Subbiah had posted political comments on his social media handle on the death of Lavanya, the student from Thanjavur whose death had been alleged by the RSS, BJP, and other Hindu outfits as due to pressure to convert into Christianity.

Dr Subbiah was recently arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in an old case pertaining to the charge that he had urinated in front of a flat where an old woman was staying. He was jailed but Justice Jayachandran of the Madras High Court granted him bail within two days after he was arrested. The court also came out heavily against the police for having arrested him on a holiday.

