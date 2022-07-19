Maha CM Eknath Shinde says 12 Shiv Sena MPs joined him

Mumbai/New Delhi, July 19 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that 12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined him in the interest of the people of the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the 12 MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter to the effect as a Shiv Sena Party Group in the Lower House.

"While Rahul Shewale is the new Shiv Sena Group Leader, Bhavana Gawali is the Chief Whip of the party in Lok Sabha," said Shinde.

The developments came a month after a Shinde-led revolt by around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs plus 10 independents and others on June 20, which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress headed by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The latest development comes as a huge setback to Thackeray, though party's Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut had trashed the upcoming developments in the past two days.

The MPs who have entered the Shinde camp include Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Rahul Shewale, Bhavana Gawali, Hemant Godse, Rajendra Gavit, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Patil, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane, Shrirang Barne, Krupal Tumane and Prataprao Jadhav.

