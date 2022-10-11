Maha CM Eknath Shinde's party gets 'Two Swords & Shield' symbol
Mumbai/New Delhi, Oct 11 The Election Commission (EC) has allotted the poll symbol 'Two Swords & Shield' symbol to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said.
The EC has made the interim arrangement to enable the party put up a candidate for the upcoming by-polls to Andheri East assembly elections and till the dispute into the matter is resolved.
The EC rejected Shinde's other option a Sun with rays as it resembled the symbols allotted to some other parties.
