Maha crisis: BJP exploring ways to bring no-confidence motion

New Delhi, June 28 Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the BJP is exploring possibilities of bringing a 'no-confidence' motion against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Sources said that a decision to bring a no-confidence motion is under consideration and a final decision will be taken soon.

"Party leadership is discussing to move the motion by own, independent supporting rebels and Shiv Sena or together," sources said.

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde expected to reach Mumbai from Guwahati. A party insider said that a final decision will be taken at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met BJP chief J.P. Nadda and discussed the unfolding political situation in the state.

It is also learnt that Fadnavis is flying back to Mumbai to execute the plan decided in the meeting with the party central leadership.

"Future of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is hanging in balance and there is complete uncertainty over continuity of the government. Current political situation is the agenda of the meeting between Nadda and Fadnavis and party's future course of action is also discussed," sources said.

"Fadnavis also discussed party's future course of action," sources said.

As uncertainty continues to haunt the ruling MVA government, the BJP is closely following the political developments and adopting wait and watch policy.

On Monday, Maharashtra BJP State Core Committee meeting was held in Mumbai to discuss all aspects in details.

"So far we have not got any proposal from anybody in this matter... Whenever it is received, we shall consider it and call another core committee meeting if needed," senior Maharashtra leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said, reiterating the party's known stance.

A political crisis hit the Maha Vikas Agadhi government last week when Shiv Sena MLAs, including Minister Eknath Shinde revolted against the party leadership.

A BJP insider said that party is treading cautiously amid the changing political situation in Maharashtra to avoid repeat of 2019 misadventure when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra and later resigned due to lack of numbers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor