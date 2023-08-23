Maha leaders cheer conquest of moon, laud ISRO scientists

Mumbai, Aug 23 Top political leaders in Maharashtra on Wednesday hailed the moon conquest by the Chandrayaan-3 mission and patted the scientists of ISRO for their commendable feat.

Among the prominent personalities who lauded the moon landing were Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers in the government.

Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders like Congress’ Ashok Chavan, Atul Londhe, Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar, Jayant R. Patil, Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Arvind Sawant, and many more also hailed the historic feat.

“Congratulations to each and every Indian on the successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission… and to our scientific community for scripting history in space,” said Governor Bais.

“The success of Chandrayaan-3 is a tribute to the nation and proves that India is moving towards a Superpower status today. All Indians are filled with pride and it’s the achievement of all the scientists, technicians and researchers in the country,” said Shinde, who celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets at his official residence here.

A smiling Ajit Pawar said that with this, India has become the fourth space power in the world after the US, Russia and China to touch the lunar surface, adding that Chandrayaan-3 has catapulted India’s profile before the global community.

Ajit Pawar attributed the success to the tireless efforts of the country's scientists, technicians, and researchers across the country, including Maharashtra.

“Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, Jalgaon, Buldana, Walchandnagar, Junnar and other cities of the state also played an important role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and contributed to it,” said Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar said that Chandrayaan-3 is “India’s most important attempt in space” and has made the whole world proud along with the people of India.

“It’s success has given confidence to the scientific community… Best wishes to all the scientists and fellow Indians. May such innovative experiments of ISRO continue to fly into space!” said Sharad Pawar.

Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Chavan termed it as “a proud and historic moment for the people of India and another successful outcome of the insightful ideas of the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru”.

“Nehru initiated the space programme under the captaincy of the legendary scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai… then India set up the Indian National Committee for Space Research on August 15, 1969; ISRO was formed in 1972,” said Ashok Chavan, listing a string of achievements in the country’s space exploration efforts over the past more than five decades.

Another Congress ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan complimented ISRO and said its years of hard work has paid off finally with the success of Chandrayaan-3.

“I remember my six years' association with ISRO as a member of the Space Commission… Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for future space missions,” said Prithviraj Chavan.

“Chandrayaan-3 landed safely on the moon. This is a moment of ecstasy and pride for all Indians. Congratulations to all scientists and citizens!” said Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Jayant Patil said that “the moment when Chandrayaan-3 touched the moon and landed successfully on the south pole was unforgettable”.

“Salute to India’s visionary endeavour… Chandrayaan-3 scripted history with its lunar touchdown. A monumental leap in India’s drive to bridge gaps,” said Supriya Sule, congratulating the scientists and technocrats for their efforts.

Aditya Thackeray said the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon is “an unprecedented moment for India”, and has reinforced India’s position in the field of science and astronomy.

NCP’s Mahesh Tapase described it as “a momentous feat and a testament to India’s scientific prowess and dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration”.

“India is proud of you for this great achievement… Heartiest congratulations to ISRO and each and every scientist who contributed to the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant.

