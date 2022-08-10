Mahagathbandhan brings no-confidence motion against Bihar Speaker Vijay Sinha

Patna, Aug 10 The leaders of the Mahagathbandhan headed by Lalit Yadav brought a no-confidence motion against present Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh.

A letter signed by 50 MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan was submitted before the secretary of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

With this, Vijay Kumar Sinha has to prove the majority inside the Assembly to retain his position as Speaker. If he does not have the adequate numbers, he will have to step down from the post and resign. If Vijay Kumar Sinha will challenge the no-confidence motion, then he will have to prove the majority in the Vidhan Sabha.

At present, the BJP has 77 MLAs, which is not good enough for Sinha to survive in the Speaker's post.

In the new government, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the senior most MLA of the RJD, is in the frontrunner for the post of Speaker.

As per the negotiation between the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the latter will take the post of deputy chief minister along with that of Speaker. The Finance ministry, environment and forest, land record and revenue, health, road construction department, Panchayati Raj may go to the RJD.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will keep the home ministry and general administration with himself while education, building construction and other key portfolios also will remain with the JD(U).

