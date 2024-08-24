Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Set to Claim Majority of Mumbai Seats in MVA Alliance

A meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held in Mumbai to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Assembly elections. During the meeting, strategies for allocating seats for the forthcoming Assembly polls were deliberated upon. It has been reported that Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will contest the most seats among the MVA allies in Mumbai. Other parties within the MVA have shown positive support for this arrangement. According to reliable sources, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is claiming 20 to 22 seats.

The meeting also focused on the Mumbai Assembly constituencies. Within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction is expected to be the major player in the seat distribution. Both Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have expressed their support for allocating more seats to the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction. The Shiv Sena Thackeray faction is pushing for 20 to 22 out of the 36 Assembly seats, while Congress is asserting its claim to 13 to 15 seats.

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, is seeking five to seven seats. Decisions on some constituencies are still pending. Both parties in the MVA are staking claims to various seats in Mumbai, leading to another round of meetings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Discussions are expected to focus on the remaining seats after excluding those won in the 2019 Assembly elections. There may also be some adjustments in the constituencies won in 2019.

