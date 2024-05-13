Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor Mohan Agashe Casts Vote in Pune, Shares a Special Message for Voters

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha election was commenced on Monday 13 May. In Maharashtra voting will be done for 11 seats. From common man to big celebrities will be casting vote in their respective polling booths. Veteran actor Mohan Agashe who is one of the famous name in Marathi-Hindi film industry. Today he casted his vote and gave special message to common man.

Mohan Agashe voted from Pune said, "From our ward there are total 35 candidates, so it took me 5 minutes to read the list. There are so many parties..."

He added, People of our country should be aware. I am no one to say what people should do, but they should profound their right so that our country will improve. Mohan has acted in many Hindi-Marathi films like 'Jait Re Jait', 'Del', 'Aastu', 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. Mohan is still working in the acting field.