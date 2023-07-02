Maharashtra: NCP's Ajit Pawar reaches Raj Bhavan, CM Eknath Shinde also present

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar along with other party leaders reached the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

A meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders was called at the residence of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday and later Ajit Pawar along with other party leaders reached the Raj Bhavan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also reached the Raj Bhavan.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and other party leaders including Ajit Pawar are present.

Earlier, NCP's Ajit Pawar announced that he wants to step down as Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and would like any party post.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday while speaking at the party event in Mumbai had said, "I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility given to me."

