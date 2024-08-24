Maharashtra: PM Modi To Arrive In Jalgaon Tomorrow; Will Distribute Certificated To Lakhpati Didis

After concluding his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading straight to Maharashtra. A significant event centred on the Lakhpati Didi scheme will take place in Jalgaon district, where 11 lakh women from the state will be awarded certificates in the Prime Minister's presence. The Central Government has launched the Lakhpati Didi scheme to empower women economically, with the state-level inauguration to be conducted by Modi himself. The Prime Minister tweeted, "I will be in Jalgaon tomorrow to distribute certificates to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis."

In light of the Prime Minister's visit, security measures in the district have been heightened to prevent any untoward incidents. This is particularly crucial given the recent surge of anger across the state due to incidents of violence against women.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme is a skill development initiative aimed at financially empowering women across the country by providing them with training and interest-free loans ranging from ₹1 to ₹5 lakh to start their own businesses. The scheme's state-level launch will commence with the distribution of certificates to 11 lakh women. Prime Minister Modi will be in Jalgaon for the occasion.

In a tweet, Modi stated in Marathi, "I am looking forward to visiting Jalgaon in Maharashtra tomorrow, 25th August, to participate in the Lakhpati Didi convention. During this event, certificates will be awarded to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis. This scheme plays a crucial role in promoting women's empowerment. A fund of ₹2,500 crores will be allocated to benefit lakhs of women working with self-help groups." Modi had announced the Lakhpati Didi scheme from the Red Fort on 15th August 2023, as part of his Independence Day address to the nation, with the aim of empowering women economically.

As part of the Prime Minister's visit, 100 female beneficiaries from across the country have been selected to attend the event, including Pratibha Patil from Shingait in Jamner. Twelve women from Maharashtra will be given individual 'kuti' stalls to showcase the state's culinary heritage. Pratibha Arjun Patil, known as the 'Lakhpati Didi' from Shingait, will offer the Prime Minister an authentic taste of Khandesh through her papad-making demonstration. It is reported that a roasted papad will be served to Modi during this meeting.