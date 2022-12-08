Mainpuri result marks Shivpal's resurrection

Lucknow, Dec 8 The Samajwadi Party's (SP) victory in Mainpuri is not only a booster for the party but also marks the resurrection of Shivpal Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Shivpal Singh's Assembly seat Jaswantnagar has been the biggest contributor in Dimple Yadav's victory margin.

Shivpal tweeted: "Heartfelt gratitude to the respected public, well-wishers, friends and hardworking workers for the blessings, love and immense public support received from the voters of Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. Heartfelt thanks to the residents of Jaswantnagar for the blessings given to Mrs. Dimple Yadav by the respected people of Jaswantnagar."

Talking to reporters after his visited the late SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'samadhi' in Saifai, Shivpal said: "This is the people's tribute to Netaji (Mulayam Singh) and also to his ideology. The people have blessed Dimple Yadav with a record margin of victory."

Asked abut the family remaining united in the coming months, he said: "As a family we will stay united and work to fulfil the dreams of Netaji."

Political analysts say that the stupendous victory of SP is a result of Shivpal's organisational skills, something that had been missing in the party after Akhilesh Yadav took over.

"If Shivpal remains in SP and works in the party, the SP can pose a major challenge to the BJP in 2024. Shivpal is a rooted leader and knows the organization like the back of his hand," the analysts said.

Meanwhile, Dimple visited a temple in Saifai and took the blessings of elders in the family even before the results were formally announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor