Mainstream J&K parties derailing development process: BJP

New Delhi, June 3 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir such as National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, and "Pakistani elements" are derailing the democratic and the development process in the union territory.

The BJP also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also hell-bent to derail the process.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood told that the government is committed toward protecting each and every citizen, and will ensure their security but mainstream political parties of Kashmir, AAP and Jamaat and Pakistani elements are supporting and giving cover to those disturbing peace.

"The government has issued domicile certificates to around 40,000 people who migrated during the exodus in the Kashmir Valley. The government is also helping people, who sold their properties in distress at that time, to buy back their properties through a portal. The government is doing everything to bring back people who left the Kashmir Valley. But people, political parties and groups with vested interest are not allowing this to happen," Sood said.

He claimed that this is a design to derail the democratic and government efforts to rehabilitate people.

"Political parties who are in favour of talks with Pakistan are not supporting the government efforts but are patronising those trying to create an atmosphere of fear. They are giving shelter and cover to anti-India forces," Sood said.

He pointed out that instead of condemning the targeted killing, leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, and Kejriwal questioning the government.

"Mehbooba Mufti, Abdullahs (Farooq and Omar) have not said a single word condemning the targeted killing of innocent people. Kejriwal is also doing the same and following them, he also did not condemn the killings," Sood added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting to review the security situation in wake of targeted killing in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials from security and intelligence agencies and the union territory were also present in the meeting.

