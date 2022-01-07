Major lapse of national security at borders: Rahul

New Delhi, Jan 7 After reports of construction of a bridge at Pangong Tso lake by the Chinese forces emanated, the Congress has questioned the government about the status at the borders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in a tweet said, "What has been happening at our borders is a major lapse of national security. Will the PM ever talk about it?"

The government and the Congress are at loggerheads on the security breach of the Prime Minister, but Rahul questioned the PM on his 'silence' over the border issue.

As per reports a few days back, a new satellite image came into light which showed bridge construction on both the sides of pangong lake in eastern Ladakh sector.

This area is on the Chinese side, about 40 km away from LAC (Line of Actual Control) . As per the military experts this bridge will ensure Chinese army PLA's swift movement in the area.

The government on Thursday responded to the construction issue and said that with regards to the reports about a bridge being made by the Chinese side on Pangong lake, the government has been monitoring this activity closely. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now.

The government has been taking all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected. As part of these efforts, the government has also, in the last seven years, increased significantly the budget for development of border infrastructure and completed more roads and bridges than ever before. These have provided much needed connectivity to the local population as well as logistical support to the armed forces. The government remains committed to this objective, said the minister of external affairs spokesperson.

