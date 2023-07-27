Major reshuffle in Gujarat Police; Ahmedabad & Vadodara police commissioners transferred

Gandhinagar, July 27 The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the state police department.

Shamsher Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer and the Commissioner of Police in Vadodara, has been transferred and promoted to the post of Director General of Police (Law and Order), Gandhinagar.

The vacant position is to be filled by Narasimha N. Komar, another IPS officer of 1996-batch.

In Ahmedabad, Gyanender Singh Malik, an IPS officer of the 1993-batch, will assume the post of Commissioner of Police, after being previously assigned as the Additional Director General of Police.

Neeraj Gotru, also a 1993 -batch IPS officer and the Director of Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards, Ahmedabad, has been transferred and appointed to the position of Additional Director General of Police (Training), Gandhinagar.

R.B. Brahmbhatt, a 1995-batch IPS officer, will move from his current position as Additional Director General of Police, CID (Crime & Railways), Gandhinagar, to take up the post of Additional Director General of Police, CID (Intelligence), Gandhinagar.

This position was previously held by Anupam Singh Gahlaut, a 1997-batch IPS officer.

Narasimha N. Komar will be taking over as Additional Director General of Police (Admin.), Gandhinagar.

Furthermore, he will hold additional charges of the vacant posts of Additional Director General of Police (Inquiry) and Additional Director General of Police (Armed Unit), both in Gandhinagar. The post of Additional Director General of Police, CID (Crime & Railways), Gandhinagar will be filled by S. Pandia Rajkumar, previously the Additional Director General of Police (Railways), Ahmedabad.

In Vadodara, Anupam Singh Gahlaut has been named the new Commissioner of Police. Piyush Purusottamdas Patel, an IPS officer of 1998-batch and previously Additional Director General of Police in the Surat range, has been transferred and is currently waiting for his new posting.

Additional announcements include the appointment of Brajesh Kumar Jha as Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-2, Ahmedabad City, Wabang Jamir as Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Surat City, and Abhay Chudasama as the Principal of the State Police Academy, Karai, Gandhinagar.

The reshuffle also saw changes for V. Chandrasekar, M.A. Chavada, D.H.Parmar, Prem Vir Singh, M.S.Bharada, H.R.Chaudhary, Nilesh Bhikhabhai Jajadia, Chirag Mohanlal Koradia, and P.L.Mal, who will assume new positions as part of the changes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor