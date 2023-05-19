"Make municipal corporations self-reliant" CM Yogi tells newly elected mayors

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met six newly elected mayors at his official residence and directed them to make their respective municipal corporations 'self-reliant'.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed mayors to make their respective municipal corporations 'self-reliant' in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," an official statement said.

On the occasion, CM Yogi also asked Mayors to remain active and alert in solving regional problems.

"The CM also asked them to be active and alert in solving regional problems. He asked the mayors to give priority to the work of underground cabling, as well as solid waste management and liquid waste management. In addition, guidelines were provided for continuing to solve the stray dog issue in urban areas as a top priority," the statement mentioned.

In the meeting, he advised the mayors to focus on additional sources of income for Municipal corporations.

"CM Yogi asked the mayors to concentrate on increasing the income of municipal corporations and making them self-reliant during the meeting. He advised focusing on additional sources of income, such as an improvement in municipal taxation. He said that facilities for taxation should be made available to regular citizens so they can conveniently deposit their taxes," the official statement said.

Expressing concern about illegal taxi stands in the region, the CM said that action should be taken to remove illegal taxi stands in urban areas by identifying them.

"Work should also be done on the alternatives to these illegal taxi stands, so that the common people do not face any kind of problem," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also issued instructions to prioritize the implementation of the Integrated Traffic Management System in their respective corporations.

"Instructions were given during the meeting to prioritize the implementation of the Integrated Traffic Management System at all major intersections where it has not yet been done," an official statement said.

Also, the CM in the meeting emphasized diagnosing such problems, which are common in all municipal corporations. These included important issues including improving the condition of water logging on the road, cleaning of drains, and cleanliness.

Moradabad Mayor Vinod Agarwal, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam, Firozabad Mayor Kamini Rathore and Saharanpur Mayor Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh were among the mayors who met with the CM.

