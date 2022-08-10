Make 'Save Soil' MoU draft public, Goa Congress asks CM

Panaji, Aug 10 Hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a decision to sign a MoU with Isha Outreach to 'Save Soil', the Congress on Wednesday demanded that the draft of the MoU be made public before signing it for transparency.

"The people of Goa have lost trust in the BJP government whose every decision is compromising the interest of Goa. People of Goa have the right to know what will be the exact role of Isha Foundation in the agricultural sector and coastline of Goa as stated by the Chief Minister. Let there be complete transparency," Congress state working president and Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao said.

Sawant on Wednesday afternoon had said that with a view to save the soil and the coast of the state, the Goa government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with 'Isha Outreach' of Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev on August 23.

"The BJP government has already sold river Mhadei to Karnataka and Western Ghats and coastline to crony capitalists for its political benefit. Now Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant says that the government will ink an agreement with Isha Foundation with focus on Agriculture and Coasts. I urge the Chief Minister to make public the draft agreement before signing," Alemao demanded.

He said that it is important that policy decisions are taken after deliberations in the cabinet meetings and also taking the opposition parties into confidence.

"I am afraid that this government may handover the cultivable agricultural land and pristine Goan beaches to some organisation to set up their centre in Goa. We need to be extraordinarily cautious and careful on every move of the government," Yuri Alemao said.

