"Mamata Banerjee's style of functioning is to silence opposition...." JP Nadda at book launch

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said that the West Bengal Chief Minister did not like how BJP is growing so fast in the state and is therefore trying to silence the opposition.

Addressing a book launch of 'Democracy in COMA: Silenced Voices of Women Victims in Bengal', Nadda said, "On one hand, we say that India is the mother of democracy. On the other hand, Mamata Ji's style of functioning is to silence the opposition. To see to it that there is no opposition."

He further narrated the chain of events leading to an attack on his convoy during the West Bengal election, saying that the plight of Bengal is painful.

"...When the campaign started, the first attack was on me when I was going to Diamond Harbour...If this can happen to me, what is the common man's plight?...," said Nadda.

Speaking about West Bengal he said that there needs to be a change in the state and it can happen only with the strength of everyone.

"We don't speak of 'Badla' but 'Badlav'. We want a change there (West Bengal). With your strength, we will be able to do it...They (TMC) speak of 'Ma Mati Manush'. But neither 'Ma' nor 'Mati' survived, 'Manush' perished...," he said.

He further said that West Bengal tops in the number of acid attacks on women but the people need to be made aware of the Pride of Bengal.

"As per NCRB, crime against women is 74.6 per cent. West Bengal tops in the number of acid attacks on women. We need to make people aware and establish the Pride of Bengal," he added.

