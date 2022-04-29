Mamata meets Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi, April 29 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Friday.

After a resounding victory in the 2021 Assembly elections, the Bengal Chief Minister has spoken several times about uniting the various opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Therefore, this meeting is considered to be significant. Earlier, the two leaders had met in July 2021.

According to sources, opposition unity and the upcoming Presidential elections were discussed at the meeting.

Mamata is in Delhi to attend the Justice Conclave programme on Saturday along with other Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

