"Mamata modern-day Jinnah, objects to..." says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday, amid controversy and political slugfest over the 'Kerala Story,' lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister and dubbed her a "modern-day Jinnah who has objections to all work supposed to be in the interest of the nation."

The West Bengal government has imposed a ban on the Sudipto Sen-directed film citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the State.

"She creates hindrances in all that work which is supposed to be in the interest of the nation. She is a modern-day Jinnah who has objections to everything which happens in our country and has problems with country growth".

'The Kerala Story' narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.

On the decision to ban the film, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "It is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and maintain peace in the State".

The chief minister had directed the state chief secretary to remove the movie from all theatres where it is being screened.

Reacting to the ban, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, said they will pursue legal options against the decision.

Campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, weighed in on the controversy, accusing the Congress of standing with terrorists.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in lead roles.

Two BJP-ruled states in the country including Madhya Pradesh followed by Uttar Pradesh announced to make the film tax-free. The movie is not being screened in theatres in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor