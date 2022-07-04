Mamata: More than financial considerations BJP offered to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs for toppling Uddhav govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a big statement on Maharashtra politics. She has made serious allegations that the Shinde government is illegal. Mamata Banerjee has said that Shiv Sena rebel MLAs have been given more than money to overthrow the Uddhav government. Asked about politics in Maharashtra, Mamata said, "The Shinde government in Maharashtra is illegal. They won the government, but they did not win the hearts of Maharashtra." Referring to the rebel MLAs, Mamata said the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs enjoyed luxury life in hotels in Assam. Where did the money for that come from? Not only money was provided to the rebel MLAs, but many other things were also provided.

Where did all this come from? She also raised such a question. She was speaking at the India Today Conclave East. Banerjee alleged that it was something more than financial considerations that the BJP offered to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs used for toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. "I will not spell out more details. It can be 'M' and it can be 'W'. Now it is for all to understand. I have all the information but I will not say anything more. At times silence speaks more. Everything will be revealed at some point of time or the other," she said.