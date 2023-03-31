Man arrested for 'objectionable' social media posts against Andhra CM

Amaravati, March 31 Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested a man for objectionable social media posts against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders of the ruling party.

Police in Gannavaram in Krishna district arrested Ponduri Kotiratnam Anjan (34) for posting derogatory messages on social media. He, however, was released on bail by a local court on Thursday evening.

Police had registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153A. Stating that the accused is posting messages on social media defaming the government and promoting enmity between different groups, the police produced him before a judge. However, the judge refused to send him on remand and asked police to issue a notice for questioning.

Police seized his mobile phones and laptops, and sent the same to the forensic science laboratory for examination.

Anjan, who did his MS in the US and worked at a company there for three years before returning to India in 2015, was picked up by police from his house in Gannavaram on Wednesday. He was arrested on a complaint by a local worker of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

He was allegedly posting messages in favour of the opposition TDP and was targeting YSRCP leaders. Police questioned him if he was doing this at the behest of any TDP leader. The man claimed that he was posting the messages on his own.

Police said they will register a cyberbully sheet against the accused and will place a constant vigil.

