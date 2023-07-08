Man booked for entering K'taka Legislative Assembly impersonating as MLA

Bengaluru, July 8 A man, who impersonated as an MLA and sat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly during the presentation of the budget, was booked, police said on Saturday.

Taking serious note of the incident, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara had sought a report from the police about the security breach.

The accused was identified as C. D. Thipperudrappa alias Kariyappa, a resident of Doddapete in Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga district.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the man is mentally unstable and claims himself to be an advocate.

Kariyappa entered Vidhan Soudha (state Assembly) on Friday through the east gate. He went along with the MLAs and when marshals stopped him, he claimed himself to be an MLA and asked them, "don't you recognise me".

The security staff presumed him to be a first time MLA and let him in. The accused had entered the hall at about 12 noon and sat on the seat of JD(S) MLA Karemma G Nayak. After noticing the strange person, JD (S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur brought the matter to the notice of the speaker.

The accused had sat on the MLA's seat and attended the session for 15 minutes. The preliminary inquiry has revealed that he had taken a visitor's pass and visited Vidhana Soudha on July 3. The accused was booked for trespassing and impersonation.

No suspicious thing was recovered from his possession, the police said.

--IANS

mka/svn

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor