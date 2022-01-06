Man close to slain district councillor of Purnea killed

Patna, Jan 6 In less than two months of former district councillor Vishvajeet Singh alias Rintu Singh' murder, his closest aide was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Purnea on Thursday.

Neeraj Jha was killed just 500 meters away from Kehaat police station in the district. According to eyewitnesses, two bike-borne assailants wearing face masks and helmets opened fire on Jha, who was also on a bike.

After a bullet hit him from behind, Jha collapsed on the road. The assailants then fired another shot on his chest. After committing the crime, they ensured that he was dead and fled the spot while firing in the air.

"The deceased sustained two gunshot injuries on his chest and back. He died on the spot," said Anil Kumar Singh, SHO of Khajanchi Hat police station, Purnea.

In a complaint to the police, the family deceased alleged that the accused involved in the murder of Rintu Singh, were instrumental in Jha's murder.

Rintu Singh's wife had levelled allegations on Lesi Singh, the cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government. She had also filed an FIR against the nephew of Lesi Singh.

Rintu Singh was gunned down on November 12, 2021 near Sarsi police station in the district. His wife alleged that Lesi Singh threatened him against contesting election of district councillor of Purnea.

