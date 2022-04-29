Man from PoK arrested along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
Jammu, April 29 A person belonging to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday.
Defence sources said a middle-aged man, hailing from a village in PoK, was sneaking in from across the LoC in Tarkundi sub-sector of the LoC.
"The man was intercepted and apprehended. He was shifted to a nearby Army camp. He has now been handed over to Manjakote police station", the sources said.
