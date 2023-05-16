Man killed in road accident in Bihar district

Patna, May 16 A man working as a home guard in Bihar's Sitamarhi district was killed in a road accident, police said on Tuesday.

Dinesh Thakur (Batch number 141 U) was deployed at Bhutahi picket under Sonbarsa police station, along with two others.

Police said that an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the police picket and one of the broken barriers hit Thakur on head and chest injuring him severely late on Monday night.

"Thakur was critically injured in this tragic accident. His fellow home guards rushed him to Sadar hospital in Sitamarhi where he succumbed to his injuries," said an official spokesperson of the Sitamarhi police.

Following the accident, the errant driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor