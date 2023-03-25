Manhattan DA death threat letter with white powder

New York, March 25 A letter said to be addressed to Manhattan District (DA) Attorney Alvin Bragg contained a death threat and mysterious white powder, according to US media outlets.

A note inside the letter sent on Friday reportedly said "ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!", while a small amount of white powder was also found in the envelope, Xinhua news agency quoted the media outlets as saying.

There were no evacuations or injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement that the letter "was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance".

Bragg and his aides are investigating former US President Donald Trump's role in an alleged hush-money payment to an adult film actress before the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump, who served as President from January 2017 to January 2021, has denied wrongdoing and charged that the inquiry led by Bragg, a Democrat, is politically motivated.

He posted on social media overnight that if he were to be indicted it could result in "potential death and destruction".

The possible indictment of Trump has been closely watched as no former American president has been indicted on criminal charges.

