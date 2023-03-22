Manickam Tagore gives notice to LS Speaker against Rajnath Singh's "defamatory" remarks on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Congress MP Mckam Tagore on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking for action against Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his alleged defamatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi in the Lower House earlier on March 13 related to certain speeches made by the latter in the UK.

"On March 13, when the Parliament was called into session and the members were assembled in the House, Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha and without offering any advance notice, made defamatory statements against Rahul Gandhi who is a Member of Parliament," Tagore, in his notice to Birla said, adding that Singh's statements were supported by unfounded allegations and have even been repeated by several members of parliament.

"Rajnath Singh has clearly violated Rule 352 (ii) and Rule 353 of the LS Rules and the matter has to be taken up for action against him on priority," he added.

The Congress leader also said that Rajnath Singh, while making defamatory and undignified statements has neither provided any source from where he had gathered the information nor has he presented any documentary or likewise evidence to support his claims against Rahul Gandhi.

"Such blatant character assassination of Rahul Gandhi is not only being allowed but encouraged since Rahul Gandhi has not been given any opportunity to defend himself or refute the allegations raised against him," he added.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also earlier on March 13 requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge the statement of Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi where they made "unparliamentary" remarks against Rahul Gandhi without "prior notice".

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for "insulting India in London," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had demanded in Lok Sabha that the Congress leader should be asked to "apologise before the House."

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," Singh said in the lower house of the Parliament.

During interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

Gandhi even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Gandhi said.

He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" orgsation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

