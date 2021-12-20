Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in LS over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "immediate resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni".

Opposition parties also demanded the resignation of Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra had been accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case last week termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

The union minister and his son Ashish have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.

( With inputs from ANI )

