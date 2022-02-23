Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah distributes party manifesto pamphlets during the door-to-door campaign in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes party manifesto pamphlets during the door-to-door campaign in Imphal East, Manipur.

Earlier, today Amit Shah at Manipur said, "Around Rs 800 crores has been invested by GoI to encourage sports among youth in Northeast. We've decided to open Khelo India centers in all 16 districts of Manipur. 10 acres of land has been allotted to construct an Olympic park here."

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.