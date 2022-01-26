Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to release first list of candidates for Manipur polls tomorrow

The BJP central parliamentary board headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finalized BJP's first list of candidates for Manipur polls. By Wednesday night or Thursday morning, the list of first-phase candidates would be announced, Manipur BJP unit's senior vice president N Nimbus Singh said. For the first phase, it is sure that chief minister Biren Singh and other ministers and MLAs of the party will get the ticket.

Imphal's election committee meeting was attended by the CM, state unit party president A Sharda Devi, minister Biswajit Singh, ex-party presidents, state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, state in-charge Sambit Patra, and northeast in-charge Ajay Jamwal among others according to TOI.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022. The Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively.