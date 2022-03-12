Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: N Biren Singh resigns as the Chief Minister of Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor La Ganesan. This move comes after BJP won the polls in Manipur with a heavy margin of 32 seats out of 60. Even though the governor accepted the resignation of CM, he still asked Biren to continue as the caretaker chief minister till the new Chief Minister elects.

Talking on the N Biren took his Twitter and said, “Called on Hon’ble Governor of Manipur at the Raj Bhavan to tender my resignation from the post of Chief Minister today. I will now be serving as the caretaker Chief Minister."

BJP has won the elections for the second time in Manipur but the party is still yet to disclose the new CM of the state, speaking to the same Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi told a news portal that party’s central leadership will decide the next chief minister. “We are a national party based on democratic principles. It is up to the high command to decide who will lead the government from among the elected MLAs,” Devi said, adding: “We are not in a hurry, for we have an absolute majority”.

“CM has tendered his resignation, paving the way for dissolving the government. Be it naming the CM or formation of the government, all will be made clear very soon after party leaders from the centre arrive in the state,” she added.