Manipur Assembly remembered everything except the violence: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Aug 30 Taking a jibe against the adjournment of the Manipur Assembly's one-day session, veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday said the House remembered everything except the ethnic violence in the state.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said: "The Manipur Assembly held a 'session' that lasted all of 15 minutes, excluding the 30-minutes adjournment. One of the two groups affected by the violence -- the MLAs representing the Kukis -- does not attend because they fear for their safety.

"The Assembly remembered everything except the ongoing violence. According to news reports, two people were killed and seven injured on the same day. Yet, there is no breakdown of the Constitution in Manipur. And the Chief Minister and his government carry on merrily ensconced in their heavily-guarded homes and offices."

Also taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Union Minister said: "It is 150 days since violence broke out in Manipur and the Prime Minister has not found the time to visit the state."

The Congress leader's remarks came a day after the much-anticipated single-day session of the Manipur Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh within an hour after the proceedings began as Congress MLAs created a ruckus in the House demanding an extension of the session for at least five days.

The Congress MLAs led by their legislative party leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh told the House that one day was not enough to discuss the unprecedented ethnic violence the state is witnessing since May 3.

Soon after the House assembled, two minutes' silence was observed for those killed in the ethnic violence between non-tribal Meiteis and tribal Kukis for the past 120 days.

The Assembly session was significant, as more than 170 people have been killed and over 700 others injured since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Due to the ethnic strife, approximately 70,000 men, women and children belonging to different communities have been displaced and are now sheltered in 350 camps set up in schools, government buildings and auditoriums in Manipur, while thousands of people have sought refuge in the neighbouring states, including Mizoram.

The Congress and other opposition parties have targeted the BJP government in Manipur for failing to control the law and order situation.

It had also demanded for immediate removal of the Chief Minister failing miserably to control the law and order.

Even the recently concluded Parliament’s Monsoon Session had also witnessed stormy scenes with several adjournments over the Manipur issue where the opposition leaders demanded for a detailed statement by the Prime Minister in both Houses of Parliament and a detailed discussion on the situation.

The INDIA oppositionparties had also brought a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the Centre over the Manipur issue.

