Manipur CM asks officials to ensure farmers get fertiliser supplies

Imphal, July 6 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday discussed with the Ministers and officials the issue of ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs to the farmers, officials said

Officials said that the Chief Minister directed that all out efforts must be taken to supply the fertilisers and other agricultural inputs to the farmers, specially those living in the violence hit areas.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister tweeted: “Held a meeting with the Ministers, MLAs and concerned officials at my secretariat. Discussed the distribution of fertilisers to the farmers. As stated before, the State Government’s main priority is the restoration of normalcy and continuation of basic activities of the people.”

On the direction of the government, the Assam Rifles and other central and state security forces are providing security to the farmers when they are on their fields.

The unified security command in Manipur, in its recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister, decided that the bunkers erected by militants and others anywhere in the state have to be destroyed. The meeting had also decided to provide security to the farmers who would restart the farming in the cropping season. The Chief Minister had said that for the agriculture purpose, the government has decided to give more security in five districts, including Kangpokpi and Churachandpur and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, a statement of the police control room said that during the last 24 hours, 31 illegally erected bunkers were destroyed in Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Imphal West Districts and five arms, five hand grenades and 71 pieces of different types of ammunition recovered by the combined team of Manipur Police and Central security forces.

One misfired 51 mm mortar shell was found in the paddy field of Phayeng which was detonated by the bomb disposal team of the Manipur Police. The statement said that over 125 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police has detained 352 persons in connection with violations of laws in different districts of the state.

Vigil at the checkpoints were intensified round the clock in order to prevent unwanted incidents

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor