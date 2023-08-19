'Manipur crisis conspiracy of BJP-RSS', visiting CPI-M delegation told

Imphal, Aug 19 Various political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in Manipur on Saturday told the visiting CPI-M delegation that "due to the far reaching conspiracies of the BJP-RSS, the ethnic violence erupted in the state".

CPI-M Central Committee Member Jitendra Choudhury said that most of the political parties and CSOs are saying that the BJP-RSS conspiracies led to the present ethnic crisis in Manipur and distressed the thousands of people.

Choudhury, who is one of the members of the four-member delegation of the Left party led by CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, said that Home Minister Amit Shah, his deputy Nityanand Rai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the state and fuel to the fire instead of taking appropriate steps to control the situation.

"Over 60,000 Central forces are now in Manipur. Everyone is saying that keeping Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in his post, the crisis would not be solved," said Choudhury, who is also the CPI-M Tripura state secretary.

The CPI-M delegation also held a meeting with an alliance of 10 like minded parties, including the Congress, Janata Dal-United and Aam Aadmi Party.

Former three-term Manipur Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting with the political parties and the CSOs, Yechury said that with limited power, the CPI-M would urge the people of the country, to remain with the people of Manipur in the hour of crisis and help to try to solve the crisis.

The visiting delegation also discussed the Manipur situation with Imphal Catholic Archbishop Rev. Dominic Lumon and United Naga Council.

The Left delegation on Saturday also met the displaced people and inmates in various relief camps in Imphal and distributed relief materials and on Sunday before their departure would also meet many other CSOs and political parties besides people of different communities.

The CPI-M delegation arrived in trouble-torn Manipur on Friday for a three-day state visit.

Upon their arrival, the delegation met the displaced people at the relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang.

The Left delegation on Friday evening met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan and discussed the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

The other members of the delegation are CPI-M Assam state Secretary Suprakash Talukdar, and former West Bengal minister Deblina Hembrom.

Both are also members of the CPI-M central committee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor