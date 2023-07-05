Manipur MLA seeks Scindia's intervention for wrongly naming Imphal airport on AI tickets

Imphal, July 5 A legislator of the ruling BJP in Manipur has urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to initiate a probe and take punitive action for the “gross error" of wrongly naming Imphal airport on a few tickets of an Air India flight.

MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said in a letter to Scindia that it has come to light through various social media posts that a few Air India tickets have printed the ATO of Manipur as “Air India, ATO Imphal Airport, Lamka”.

Objecting to the addition of the word 'Lamka', the three-term MLA said: "This is totally unacceptable on the part of Air India to have made this gross error... It is an act of negligence and conspiracy to mention 'Lamka' on the tickets."

He said that there is only one airport in entire Manipur, which is located in Imphal.

Demanding correction of the name of the place on the tickets, Singh said that action should be taken so that such errors are not repeated in the future.

“I also request you to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the officials of Air India and any other officials involved from any organisation or government, in making such alterations by initiating a time-bound inquiry,” the MLA said in his letter.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor