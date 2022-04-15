Manjhi calls Lord Ram 'imaginary' character, triggers row

Patna, April 15 The President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has again made a controversial statement on Lord Ram.

Speaking at an event organised by HAM MLA Praful Kumar Manjhi at Sikandra in Jamui district to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, Manjhi said: "I don't believe Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message."

On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after calling Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mythological story.

At the event in Sikandra, Manjhi also said: "People who perform Puja at other's houses do not become big people. People belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should stop puja in their houses. Brahmins used to eat meat, consume liquor and speak lies. You cannot achieve religious merit ny inviting Brahmins at your houses for puja. In fact, you gain sin that way."

Reacting to Manjhi's remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Singh said: "I can't understand why Manjhi repeatedly makes statements on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the universe. Why do some people use his name to create controversy and flare up communal tension in the society?

"I firmly believe that someone is asking him (Manjhi) to say such things to target the saffron brigade," Singh said.

