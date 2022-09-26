Mann bats for strengthening ties between Punjab, Saskatchewan

Chandigarh, Sep 26 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called for further strengthening ties between his state and Canada, especially with its Saskatchewan province.

Meeting a high-level delegation from Saskatchewan which called on him at his residence here, he advocated strong and cordial ties between Punjab and the Canadian province, noting that Punjabis have been playing a vanguard role in the social and economic progress of Canada.

Mann also said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that a large number of Punjabis have also carved a niche for themselves in the political arena of Canada too.

The Chief Minister also showcased Punjab as the most preferred industrial destination across the country.

He invited the delegation from Saskatchewan to encourage the entrepreneurs to invest in Punjab which is having favourable atmosphere for industrial growth.

Mann said the state government has already put the state on high growth trajectory of industrial growth which will benefit the investors.

Batting for further streamlining the mechanism to ensure that Punjabis settled in Canada are able to get the branded products of state in a smooth and hassle-free manner, the Chief Minister said the renowned products of state like Sohna brand are acclaimed world over, adding that Punjabi diaspora have special liking for it.

Likewise, he said Verka products like ghee, milk, butter, lassi, kheer, curd, ice-cream, sweets and others have already created a niche for themselves.

Mann solicited support from Canadian delegation to enhance the supply of these goods to Punjabis sitting abroad.

The Chief Minister also said that cooperation between both Punjab and Canada, especially province of Saskatchewan, can be mutually beneficially for them.

He said this is need of the hour to give fillip to economic activity in Punjab and ensure the comprehensive development of the state.

Mann also envisioned that mutual cooperation between both Punjab and Canada will transform the destiny of the youth of state by opening new vistas of employment for them.

Meanwhile, the Canadian delegation comprising Saskatchewan Ministry of Trade and Export Development's ADM, International Engagement, Richelle Bourgoin, Saskatchewan India office MD Victor Lee, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh Patrick Hebert, and Vice President of Research at University of Saskatchewan, Baljit Singh, thanked the Chief Minister for sparing his time.

They also assured fulsome support and cooperation to the Chief Minister in every field.

