Mann Ki Baat created a revolution, says Telangana governor

Hyderabad, April 30 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat (MKB) created a revolution.

She said that the Prime Minister mentioned common man's voices and unsung heroes for betterment of society.

The governor noted that the Prime Minister during his speeches have covered all the subjects from village to space.

At a programme organised at Raj Bhavan, the governor listened to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat along with personalities who were mentioned by Narendra Modi during the programme in the past.

Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that after the Prime Minister started Mann Ki Baat, radio came to limelight. "He reached ordinary citizens through this medium. He is a great communicator and motivator," she said.

She noted that the common men mentioned by the PM during the monthly programme came into the limelight.

She claimed that when people were hesitating to take Covid vaccine, Modi motivated them to take vaccination. Similarly the PM propagated Swachh Bharat. About 70 lakh youngsters took part in the drive. "He took Har Gharr Tiranga to every house. He also talked about transplantation in MKB due to which people were motivated to come forward to donate. The PM also mentioned the youngest donor."

The governor spoke about the past, present and also future in this programme and his strong words inspired people.

"Due to Atma Nirbhar Bharat, local production got a boost. The PM also talked about ancient things and also advancements. We are gifted to have a Prime Minister like Modiji," she added.

Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO of Dhruva Space, Srinivas, Secretary of Bowenpally Market Yard, Raj Kumar Naik of Perini dance form, Yeldi Hariprasad, weaver of G20 logo, Dr. Kurella Vitalachaya, who established library, Chinthala Venkat Reddy, a farmer who developed rice rich in Vitamin D, Meera Shenoy, who trains youth with special needs, Poorna Malavath, mountaineer, Santosh Kumar of Mangtya Walya Thanda and Kodipaka Ramesh, a government school teacher who were all mentioned by the Prime Minister in MKB were present at the event attended by the governor.



