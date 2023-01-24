Mann showcases Punjab as investment destination

Mumbai, Jan 24 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and showcased the state as the most preferred investment destination across the country.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with the media after performing the bell ringing ceremony at the BSE here, showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and invited companies to invest in the state.

He said entrepreneurs will be immensely benefited by investing in the state, which is rapidly emerging as the industrial hub of the country.

"Punjab has complete communal harmony, peace and amity, which are mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and the best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, he said the government was always open for new ideas and innovations to boost the industrial growth in Punjab. "The day is not far away when Punjab will emerge as the industrial hub of the country," Mann said.

Inviting the captains of the industry to visit the state in the Invest Punjab Summit slated to be held next month at SAS Nagar, the Chief Minister said that the Invest Punjab Summit being organised on February 23-24 will prove to be a milestone in giving a major fillip to the industrial growth of the state.

He said the government has already finalised the arrangements for this mega event. Mann said the main motive behind giving fillip to industrialisation in the state is to reverse the trend of brain drain in the state by opening new vistas of employment for the youth.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the BSE, Sundararaman R., felicitated the Chief Minister.

